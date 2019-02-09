Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Lands on IR
Capobianco (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Capobianco has already been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign due to a lower-body injury, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 21-year-old rookie had only appeared in two games with the big club before suffering his season-ending injury, but his high-end potential was on full display during his time in the minors, as he was able to rack up seven goals and 32 points in just 40 AHL appearances. Assuming his rehab goes well, the 2015 third-round pick will have an excellent chance of securing an Opening Night roster spot during next year's training camp.
