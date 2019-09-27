Capobianco (lower body) made his preseason debut Thursday against Vancouver, racking up three shots on goal while registering 19:28 of ice time.

Capobianco was highly productive in the minors last season, racking up seven goals and 32 points in 40 appearances. The 22-year-old blueliner will likely start the season with AHL Tucson, but he'll be one of the first players the Coyotes turn to when dealing with injuries throughout the 2019-20 campaign.