Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Moving closer to top level
Capobianco is the Coyotes rookie who has the best chance to claim a roster spot with the parent club this season, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
The 21-year-old defenseman produced 30 points (two goals, 28 assists) over 49 games for AHL Tucson last season, and that seems to have opened some eyes among Coyotes scouts. Selected in the third round (No. 63 overall) of the 2015 draft, Capobianco is known as a skilled passer from the blue line, and the 'Yotes have been extremely busy molding young prospects over the years, but this team has depth up front and on the back line, so if Capobianco hits the big stage, it might not be until later in the season.
