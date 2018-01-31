Play

The Coyotes recalled Capobianco from AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.

Jason Demers is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, so Capobianco will likely round out the Coyotes depth at defense against the Stars on Thursday. The 20-year-old blueliner has been productive in the minors this season, racking up two goals and 22 points in 35 contests.

