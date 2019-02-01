Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Promoted to top level
The Coyotes recalled Capobianco from AHL Tucson on Thursday.
Capobianco has been fantastic in the minors this season, racking up seven goals and 32 points in 40 appearances. The 21-year-old blueliner could make his season debut as soon as Saturday against San Jose.
