Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Returned to AHL
Capobianco was sent back to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.
Capobianco didn't draw into any games during his time with the big club this go around, having played just one career NHL game thus far. Still only 20 years old, the 2015 third-round selection has racked up a massive 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in the AHL this season, potentially putting him in position to run for a full-time spot with the big club in training camp for 2018-19.
