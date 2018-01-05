The Coyotes reassigned Capobianco to AHL Tuscon on Friday.

Arizona only has one more game until their five-day break, so Capobianco will head to the minors to continue playing while the big club's out of commission. However, he may not be recalled by the Coyotes ahead of next Friday's matchup with the Oilers, as Niklas Hjalmarsson (lower body) may be ready to return to the lineup for that contest. In that case, he'll likely remain in the minors unless the 'Yotes are once again in need of reinforcements due to injury later this season.