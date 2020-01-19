Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Returning to AHL Tucson
Capobianco was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Capobianco will return to the minors during the Coyotes' bye week, which ends Jan. 29 when they visit the Ducks. It's unclear if Capobianco will get called up again after the break, as Jordan Oesterle (lower body) may be ready to play again by that time.
