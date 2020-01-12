Play

Capobianco was assigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Sending Capobianco down opens up a roster spot for Arizona to add a goaltender to its roster following Antti Raanta's departure from Friday's game because of a lower-body injury. Capobianco returns to the bus league after scoring a goal in seven contests at the NHL level. In the minors, he's produced 20 points in 23 games.

