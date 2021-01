Capobianco was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Capobianco was waived by the Coyotes on Saturday, and after going unclaimed on waivers, he'll revert to the minors. The 23-year-old saw action with the big club in two games this season, posting three shots and a minus-2 rating while averaging 14:28 of ice time. He'll likely spend a majority of his 2021 season in AHL Tucson going forward.