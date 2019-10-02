Arizona recalled Capobianco from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

The Coyotes only had six defensemen on their roster prior to Capobianco's promotion, so he'll round out the team's blue-line depth for the foreseeable future. The 2015 third-round pick racked up seven goals and 32 points in 40 minor-league appearances last season, so he's clearly capable of contributing offensively from the back end.