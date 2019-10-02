Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Summoned by parent club
Arizona recalled Capobianco from AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
The Coyotes only had six defensemen on their roster prior to Capobianco's promotion, so he'll round out the team's blue-line depth for the foreseeable future. The 2015 third-round pick racked up seven goals and 32 points in 40 minor-league appearances last season, so he's clearly capable of contributing offensively from the back end.
