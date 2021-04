Pederson registered a power-play assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Pederson helped out on a Christian Dvorak goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Pederson has two points, seven shots, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating through seven games to begin his NHL career. He'll likely continue to work in a bottom-six role, but he could earn some power-play time along the way.