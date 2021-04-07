site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Lane Pederson: Will join active roster
Pederson will be promoted to the active roster and play Wednesday versus LA, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Pederson will likely skate on Arizona's fourth line against the Kings. He's picked up one goal through two NHL appearances this year.
