Dauphin was called up from AHL Tucson on Thursday, Matt Layman of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The Coyotes have placed Nick Schmaltz (upper body) on injured reserve, and he's probably looking at a long-term absence, so Dauphin figures to see extended action with the parent club. He's provided three goals and an assist over 34 games at the top level.

