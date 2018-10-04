Dauphin (knee) might slide over to the wing -- a position he played in the Yotes' preseason finale, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Dauphin's versatility will give the coaching staff plenty of options -- especially with Christian Dvorak (lower body) and Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) both dealing with injuries. Stil, the youngster Dauphin could still find himself watching from the press box due to the emergence of Barrett Hayton.