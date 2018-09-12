Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Dealing with knee issue
Dauphin's injury has been clarified as a knee problem, for which the team was unable to provide a specific timeline, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Dauphin missed the final 15 games of the 2017-18 campaign with what -- at the time -- was classified as a lower-body injury. With no clear timeframe for him to return to action, it's unclear when the center might be able to suit up. At this point, the team's preseason debut against Dallas on Sunday would appear to be a long shot.
