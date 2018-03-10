Dauphin sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports, adding that the center will not return.

The man who affectionally goes by the name of "Flippers," took a puck to his left knee. Dauphin only skated for 4:22, and his only box-score notable was a hooking minor penalty against defenseman Tyson Barrie. Consider the 22-year-old day-to-day ahead of Sunday's home game against the Canucks.