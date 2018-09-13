Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Enters camp healthy
Dauphin (knee) is ready for training camp, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
This will be a huge year for Dauphin, who is playing for a new contract and in the hunt for a substantial role as the Coyotes' second-round (39th overall) draft pick from 2013. "Flipper" has only produced four points in 34 career contests with the Coyotes, but he was a big-time scorer at junior with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and seemingly only needs a real chance to shine.
