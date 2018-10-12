Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Headed to AHL
Dauphin was sent to AHL Tuscon on Friday.
Dauphin didn't draw into a game for the Coyotes after being recalled and will now return to Tuscon after clearing waivers. The 23-year-old pivot notched 15 points in 17 games with Tuscon last season and two through two tilts this year. He will likely remain one of the first options for promotion in the event injuries begin piling up for Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Recalled by Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Could move to wing•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Still recovering from knee surgery•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Enters camp healthy•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...