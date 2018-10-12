Dauphin was sent to AHL Tuscon on Friday.

Dauphin didn't draw into a game for the Coyotes after being recalled and will now return to Tuscon after clearing waivers. The 23-year-old pivot notched 15 points in 17 games with Tuscon last season and two through two tilts this year. He will likely remain one of the first options for promotion in the event injuries begin piling up for Arizona.