Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: In consideration to play Sunday
Dauphin, who was traded back to Arizona on Jan. 10, has been recallled from AHL Tuscon with a chance to draw in against the Canucks on Sunday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Dauphin was property of the Blackhawks before rejoining the team that took him with the 39th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has three goals and one assist over 32 career games with the 'Yotes -- that won't excite fantasy owners, though.
