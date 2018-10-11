Dauphin was placed on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear whether Dauphin -- who was just recently called up -- will be immediately sent back to AHL Tucson or if the club is looking to get a procedural move out of the way. The Coyotes aren't in action until Saturday, so it's possible they are expecting to have Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) or Christian Dvorak (lower body) available and need to clear way to activate one (or both) of them off injured reserve.