Dauphin (lower body) was ruled to be out indefinitely Sunday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

At the moment there isn't a clear timetable for Dauphin's return, and since Arizona only has 14 games after Sunday remaining this season, his status to simply slot back into the lineup in 2017-18 is in question. Dauphin only skated for two games in the NHL this season and wasn't able to record a point, but did get 15 tallies (five goals, 10 assists) in 17 games for AHL Tucson.