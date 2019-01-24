Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Pushed back to minors
The Coyotes sent Dauphin back to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.
Dauphin was a scratch for Wednesday's contest, so the team decided to move him back to the AHL for some extra work with the All-Star break ahead. A three-game road trip opens the second-half schedule, so Dauphin has a good chance to rejoin the Coyotes prior to Feb. 2 against the Sharks.
