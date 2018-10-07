Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Recalled by Coyotes
Dauphin (undisclosed) was called up from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Dauphin was sent down to the AHL level for a conditioning assignment on Friday but is already back with the big club. There's no update on his health, but he did post a goal and an assist with AHL Tucson on Saturday, signaling that he should be set to play. Arizona next game isn't until Wednesday in Anaheim, where he could suit up for his first NHL contest of the season.
