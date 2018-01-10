The Blackhawks traded Dauphin and Richard Panik to the Coyotes in exchange for Anthony Duclair and Adam Clendening on Wednesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Dauphin was traded to Chicago in June as part of the Connor Murphy and Niklas Hjalmarsson deal, but he was never able to crack the big club's lineup, and instead tallied four goals and 14 points in 33 games with AHL Rockford. It isn't clear if the Coyotes have any interest in plugging him into a bottom-six role, but he'll likely report to AHL Tuscon either way.