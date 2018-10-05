Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Sent down for conditioning
The Coyotes assigned Dauphin to AHL Tucson for conditioning.
Dauphin played just two games with the big club last season and didn't record a point, but he posted four goals and 10 helpers in 33 games in the minors. The Coyotes currently have just 12 healthy forwards, so Dauphin could be called up soon in case of another injury.
More News
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Could move to wing•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Still recovering from knee surgery•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Enters camp healthy•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Signs two-way deal with Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...