Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Set to make season debut
Dauphin is expected to suit up for the first time in 2018-19, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Dauphin hasn't played in a competitive NHL game since Mar. 10 due to a long-term lower-body injury. The 23-year-old center figures to slot into a bottom-six role to start, but might be able to challenge for a more prominent role once he gets his legs back under him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...