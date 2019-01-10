Dauphin is expected to suit up for the first time in 2018-19, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Dauphin hasn't played in a competitive NHL game since Mar. 10 due to a long-term lower-body injury. The 23-year-old center figures to slot into a bottom-six role to start, but might be able to challenge for a more prominent role once he gets his legs back under him.