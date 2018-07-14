Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Signs two-way deal with Arizona
Dauphin (lower body) inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Saturday.
Dauphin spent most of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors, totaling nine goals and 20 assists in 50 games. The 23-year-old pivot will likely spend most of his time with the Coyotes' AHL affiliate in 2018-19, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him.
