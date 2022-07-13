Dauphin signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dauphin split time between the NHL and the minors in 2021-22, picking up 12 points through 38 appearances with the Canadiens and 16 points through 18 games with AHL Laval. The 27-year-old forward will likely have a similar role with the Coyotes in 2022-23.