Dauphin (knee) has not yet been cleared for contract, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Dauphin -- who underwent offseason knee surgery -- was originally expected to be ready for training camp, but at this point, it's possible the center may not be available Opening Night against the Stars on Oct. 4. If the youngster does miss any time, it could open the door for Dylan Strome to take on a bigger role this season.

