Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Subjected to paper move
Dauphin was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Monday in what appears to be a formality in order to make him eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Dauphin presumably will go full circle back to the parent club since this is a mere paper transaction following Monday's trade deadline. The 22-year-old was an offensive force with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL between 2012-15, adding 80 goals and 106 assists over 170 games, but he's only pitched in four points over 32 NHL contests; it looks like he's still picking up the nuances of a fast-paced NHL game.
