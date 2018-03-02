As expected, the Coyotes recalled Dauphin from AHL Tuscon on Thursday.

Dauphin was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Monday in order to make him eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, but the 22-year-old pivot may now stick with the big club for the remainder of the NHL's regular season. The 2013 second-round pick has been a solid source of offense in the minors this season, notching nine goals and 29 points in 50 games, but he still hasn't cracked the Coyotes' lineup.