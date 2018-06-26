Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Tendered qualifying offer
Dauphin (lower body) was issued a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Monday, NHL.com reports.
Dauphin spent most of his time in the AHL this past season, logging 14 points in 33 games for Rockford, as well as producing five goals and 10 assists for Tuscon after returning to the Coyotes -- the team that drafted him -- in a trade from Chicago last January. There are still pieces that need to fall into place before Dauphin can captivate fantasy owners, but it's clear from his second-round (39th overall) draft position that he has the potential to do big things. Even though a lower-body injury surfaced for Dauphin late last season, it's not believed to be a serious concern.
More News
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Out indefinitely•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Will not play Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Departs with lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Summoned by big club•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Subjected to paper move•
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: In consideration to play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...