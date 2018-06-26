Dauphin (lower body) was issued a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Dauphin spent most of his time in the AHL this past season, logging 14 points in 33 games for Rockford, as well as producing five goals and 10 assists for Tuscon after returning to the Coyotes -- the team that drafted him -- in a trade from Chicago last January. There are still pieces that need to fall into place before Dauphin can captivate fantasy owners, but it's clear from his second-round (39th overall) draft position that he has the potential to do big things. Even though a lower-body injury surfaced for Dauphin late last season, it's not believed to be a serious concern.