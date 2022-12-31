Dauphin was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday, per the AHL transaction page.
Dauphin will be available for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay. He made his season debut with the Coyotes on Nov. 13 against the Rangers. Dauphin has 12 goals and 27 points in 26 AHL contests this campaign.
