Dauphin was waived by Arizona on Sunday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Dauphin will be assigned to AHL Tucson if he clears. He picked up four goals and 12 points in 38 games for Montreal last season. Dauphin also had 11 goals and 16 points in 18 AHL contests with Laval in 2021-22.
More News
-
Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Signs two-way deal•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: First multi-point game of 2021-22•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Gathers assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Snaps lengthy goal skid•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Contributes three blocks•