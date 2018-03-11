Coyotes' Laurent Dauphin: Will not play Sunday
Dauphin (lower body) will miss Sunday's contest against Vancouver, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The 6-foot-1 forward left Saturday's game against Colorado after taking a puck off his knee. Dauphin has played just two games at the NHL level this season after being called up at the beginning of March. He will remain day-to-day until more information about the extent of the injury is available.
