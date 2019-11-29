Play

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Absence extends through Friday

Crouse (upper body) will miss Friday's game in Vegas, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Crouse hasn't dressed since Nov. 23, and that won't change Friday. The Coyotes will be right back in action Saturday against the Sharks, so Crouse will likely end up sitting that one out as well, though no official word has come on that front.

