Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Absence extends through Friday
Crouse (upper body) will miss Friday's game in Vegas, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Crouse hasn't dressed since Nov. 23, and that won't change Friday. The Coyotes will be right back in action Saturday against the Sharks, so Crouse will likely end up sitting that one out as well, though no official word has come on that front.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Expected to sit Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Still battling injury•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Leaves after scary fall•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Three points in last two games•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Finds scoresheet in loss•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores in second straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.