Crouse logged an assist, six shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Crouse extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) with the help. He also set a career high in points with 35 through 60 contests this season. The 25-year-old has emerged as a trusty depth scorer with a physical edge. He's added 120 shots on net, 153 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-5 rating while mainly working on the second line.