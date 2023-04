Crouse logged an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Crouse has a goal and an assist over his last two games after he was limited to four helpers in the eight contests prior. The 25-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 21 helpers, 143 shots on net, 185 hits and a minus-2 rating through 74 appearances. He continues to provide some scoring and plenty of grit in a second-line role.