Crouse notched an assist and seven hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Crouse has picked up a helper in each of the last three games. The 23-year-old winger seems intent on finishing the year strong, although he's been quiet on the scoresheet for much of it. Through 50 games, he has 13 points, 69 shots on net, 153 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-10 rating.