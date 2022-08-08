Crouse (hand) signed a five-year, $21.5 million contract extension with the Coyotes on Monday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

The deal carries a cap hit of $4.3 million. Now 25, Crouse reached several new career highs last season with 20 goals, 34 points and 17:26 of average ice time over 65 games. He's expected to assume a full-time role in the team's top six and top power-play unit -- where he averaged 1:55 in 2021-22 -- but fantasy managers would be wise not to bank on a repeat of his 15.3 shooting percentage, which was well above his career mark of 10.4.