Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Beats buzzer in second period

Crouse tallied a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Crouse's goal came at 19:59 of the second period, which gave the Coyotes a 4-0 lead and some momentum. However, a lower-body injury to goalie Antti Raanta forced Adin Hill into the game and the scoring was back and forth in the third. Crouse has now scored in consecutive games and three of his last six. He's up to 14 points, 60 shots and 124 hits in 40 outings, putting him on pace to top last year's 25-point output.