Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Bothered by injury
Crouse is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Crouse has a few days to recover before Thursday's home game versus the Golden Knights. Through two games, Crouse hasn't recorded a point but he's dished out seven hits in a bottom-six role. If Crouse isn't healthy by Thursday, Barrett Hayton figures to make his NHL debut in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.