Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Bothered by injury

Crouse is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Crouse has a few days to recover before Thursday's home game versus the Golden Knights. Through two games, Crouse hasn't recorded a point but he's dished out seven hits in a bottom-six role. If Crouse isn't healthy by Thursday, Barrett Hayton figures to make his NHL debut in his place.

