Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Brought up to big club
The Coyotes recalled Crouse from AHL Tuscon on Tuesday.
Zac Rinaldo could be facing a lengthy suspension, and Brad Richardson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body, so Crouse will likely round out Arizona's depth up front Wednesday against the Avalanche. The 20-year-old forward has gone scoreless in seven games with the Coyotes this campaign, but he's been decent in the minors, notching three goals and seven helpers in 17 contests.
