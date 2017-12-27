Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Brought up to big club

The Coyotes recalled Crouse from AHL Tuscon on Tuesday.

Zac Rinaldo could be facing a lengthy suspension, and Brad Richardson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body, so Crouse will likely round out Arizona's depth up front Wednesday against the Avalanche. The 20-year-old forward has gone scoreless in seven games with the Coyotes this campaign, but he's been decent in the minors, notching three goals and seven helpers in 17 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories