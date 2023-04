Crouse scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Crouse has a modest three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). The 25-year-old put the Coyotes ahead 2-1 in the second period with his 24th tally of the season. The winger is at 45 points (eight on the power play), 145 shots, 187 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 75 outings overall.