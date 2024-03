Crouse notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Crouse snapped a six-game slump when he set up Logan Cooley's first-period marker. The 26-year-old Crouse can run a bit streaky on offense, but his physicality is ever-present. He's at 34 points, 147 shots on net, 144 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 67 contests on the year.