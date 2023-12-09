Crouse recorded a goal in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Saturday.

Crouse's marker came early in the third period to narrow Boston's lead to 4-3, but the Coyotes weren't able to finish their comeback bid. The 26-year-old has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last four contests, giving him two goals and four points over that stretch. Through 25 games this year, Crouse has 12 goals and 17 points.