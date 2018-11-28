Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Collects two points in road win
Crouse scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Crouse opened the scoring, but the Coyotes would then concede the next three before storming back for the win with three goals in the third period. Meanwhile, Tuesday's assist was Crouse's first helper of the year, and the winger now has four goals and five points in 22 games this season.
