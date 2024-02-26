Crouse logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Crouse has rebounded a bit lately, picking up three points, 13 shots and 14 hits over his last four contests. The winger helped out on a Matias Maccelli marker in the second period. Crouse is up to 20 goals, 12 assists, 129 shots on net, 124 hits, 39 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 56 outings. He's on a pace similar to the one that saw him generate 45 points in 77 appearances in 2022-23.