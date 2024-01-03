Crouse notched a shorthanded assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Crouse has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games, earning three goals and two assists in that span. He set up Alex Kerfoot for the Coyotes' lone tally in Tuesday's game. Crouse has 24 points (five on the power play, one shorthanded) with 79 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-6 rating through 35 contests this season. The winger continues to play a strong physical and two-way game in a second-line role.